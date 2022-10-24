CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $390,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

