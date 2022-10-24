CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $450,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in HP were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.