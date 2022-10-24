CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 400 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

