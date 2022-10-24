CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 163 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC opened at $86.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

