CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

