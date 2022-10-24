Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $188.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 125.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

