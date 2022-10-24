Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.