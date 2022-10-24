Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 55,630 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,630 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of EMCOR Group worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,325. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

