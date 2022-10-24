Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 165,156 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,156 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $124,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,474,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $68.39. 40,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,751. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

