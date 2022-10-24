Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 14,425 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 692,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. The company has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

