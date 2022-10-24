Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 282,650 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises about 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Signature Bank worth $75,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,505. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

