Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $24,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,571. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

