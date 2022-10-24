Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $70.04 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $70,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $186.71. The stock had a trading volume of 90,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,310. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

