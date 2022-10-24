Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,205 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. 13,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,098. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

