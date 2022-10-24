Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 531,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,712 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,039. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

