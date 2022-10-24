Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341,150 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ameren worth $48,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after buying an additional 761,460 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $77.81. 22,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.