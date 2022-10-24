Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 53,119 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 3.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $213,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $7.48 on Monday, reaching $233.86. 13,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,625. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average of $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

