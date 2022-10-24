Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.18 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $103.33 million and $5.18 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,551.05 or 0.28716702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011216 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

