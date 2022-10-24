Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.76 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

