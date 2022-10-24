CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Position Reduced by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.01 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,800 shares of company stock worth $224,799. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

