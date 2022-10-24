Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $190.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

