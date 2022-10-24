Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Lessened by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,892,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,645 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for about 5.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $739,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,095. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

