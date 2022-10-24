Casper Price Hits $0.0461 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $481.63 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.09 or 0.28005124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,238,408,059 coins and its circulating supply is 10,444,741,752 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,237,433,689 with 10,443,836,192 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04567436 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $22,266,641.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

