Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.32. 130,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,662. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

