Carson Advisory Inc. Has $962,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $17,376,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 624.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.