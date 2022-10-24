Carson Advisory Inc. Has $780,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,077 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.