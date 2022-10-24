Carson Advisory Inc. Has $492,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,465,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 86,223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 757,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.4% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,820,953. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.