Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.88. 218,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,744. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape
In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $68,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,155,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,352. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
QuantumScape Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.