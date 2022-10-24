Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE UNH traded up $8.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $542.44. The stock had a trading volume of 101,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. The company has a market capitalization of $507.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

