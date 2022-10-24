Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.20. 34,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

