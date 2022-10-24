Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.36

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.31 billion and $392.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.54 or 0.06972045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00083360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,063,885,650 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,038,034 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.