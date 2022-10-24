Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,285 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.2 %

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.