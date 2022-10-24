Candriam S.C.A. Sells 119,752 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,752 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,594 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.