Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,335 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 1.04% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

