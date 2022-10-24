Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $57.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

