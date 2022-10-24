Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 130.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.63.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

