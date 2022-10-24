Candriam S.C.A. Has $24.97 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $188.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.