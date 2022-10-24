Candriam S.C.A. Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,221 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.