Candriam S.C.A. Buys 18,744 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

INVH stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

