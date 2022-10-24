Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.41.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$40.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$62.23.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

