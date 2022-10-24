Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,248,544 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 59,344 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

