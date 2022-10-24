Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.