Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

LYTS stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

