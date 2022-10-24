Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASPN. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $9.38 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

