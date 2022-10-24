Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 55,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,384,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $564.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 324,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

