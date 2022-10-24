Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $91.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 494,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,806,000 after purchasing an additional 77,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 65,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.