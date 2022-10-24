BTS Chain Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.99 or 0.28374686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

