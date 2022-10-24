Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $3.96

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

RIGL stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.