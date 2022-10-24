Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $95.35

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

