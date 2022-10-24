Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $25.73

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.